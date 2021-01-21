Earnings results for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 19 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.91. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.7800000000000002.

Signature Bank last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. Signature Bank has generated $10.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Signature Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Signature Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $133.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.91%. The high price target for SBNY is $174.00 and the low price target for SBNY is $100.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Signature Bank has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.87, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $133.88, Signature Bank has a forecasted downside of 12.9% from its current price of $153.72. Signature Bank has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank has a dividend yield of 1.44%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Signature Bank does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Signature Bank is 20.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Signature Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.34% next year. This indicates that Signature Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

In the past three months, Signature Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 92.31% of the stock of Signature Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY



Earnings for Signature Bank are expected to grow by 20.63% in the coming year, from $9.60 to $11.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Signature Bank is 16.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.63. The P/E ratio of Signature Bank is 16.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.02. Signature Bank has a PEG Ratio of 1.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Signature Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

