Earnings results for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.06.

SVB Financial Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group has generated $21.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.6. SVB Financial Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SVB Financial Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $338.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.91%. The high price target for SIVB is $440.00 and the low price target for SIVB is $164.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SVB Financial Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $338.20, SVB Financial Group has a forecasted downside of 26.9% from its current price of $462.71. SVB Financial Group has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group does not currently pay a dividend. SVB Financial Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

In the past three months, SVB Financial Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,249,778.00 in company stock. Only 0.78% of the stock of SVB Financial Group is held by insiders. 88.38% of the stock of SVB Financial Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB



Earnings for SVB Financial Group are expected to decrease by -10.98% in the coming year, from $19.21 to $17.10 per share. The P/E ratio of SVB Financial Group is 22.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.63. The P/E ratio of SVB Financial Group is 22.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.02. SVB Financial Group has a PEG Ratio of 3.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SVB Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

