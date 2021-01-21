Earnings results for TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

TAL Education Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. TAL Education Group has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,355.1. TAL Education Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TAL Education Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.81%. The high price target for TAL is $99.00 and the low price target for TAL is $60.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TAL Education Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.13, TAL Education Group has a forecasted upside of 16.8% from its current price of $67.74. TAL Education Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

TAL Education Group does not currently pay a dividend. TAL Education Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, TAL Education Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.81% of the stock of TAL Education Group is held by insiders.

Earnings for TAL Education Group are expected to grow by 159.26% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.70 per share. The P/E ratio of TAL Education Group is 1,355.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.64. The P/E ratio of TAL Education Group is 1,355.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 45.81. TAL Education Group has a PEG Ratio of 7.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. TAL Education Group has a P/B Ratio of 15.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

