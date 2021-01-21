Earnings results for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.44.

Texas Capital Bancshares last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares has generated $6.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.6. Texas Capital Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Texas Capital Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 50.47%. The high price target for TCBI is $42.00 and the low price target for TCBI is $20.50. There are currently 1 sell rating and 8 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares does not currently pay a dividend. Texas Capital Bancshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

In the past three months, Texas Capital Bancshares insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $43,100.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.65% of the stock of Texas Capital Bancshares is held by insiders. 92.03% of the stock of Texas Capital Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI



Earnings for Texas Capital Bancshares are expected to grow by 52.06% in the coming year, from $2.67 to $4.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Texas Capital Bancshares is 49.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.64. The P/E ratio of Texas Capital Bancshares is 49.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.02. Texas Capital Bancshares has a PEG Ratio of 2.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Texas Capital Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

