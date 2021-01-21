Earnings results for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

Triumph Bancorp last posted its earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. The business earned $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.98 million. Triumph Bancorp has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.7. Triumph Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Triumph Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.79, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 32.30%. The high price target for TBK is $50.00 and the low price target for TBK is $26.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Triumph Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.79, Triumph Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 32.3% from its current price of $57.29. Triumph Bancorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Triumph Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

In the past three months, Triumph Bancorp insiders have sold 1,082.42% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $286,000.00 in company stock and sold $3,381,722.00 in company stock. Only 9.53% of the stock of Triumph Bancorp is held by insiders. 74.97% of the stock of Triumph Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK



Earnings for Triumph Bancorp are expected to grow by 60.95% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $2.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Triumph Bancorp is 29.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.64. The P/E ratio of Triumph Bancorp is 29.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.02. Triumph Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 2.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

