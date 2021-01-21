Earnings results for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY last released its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.96%. The high price target for TRST is $6.50 and the low price target for TRST is $6.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays a meaningful dividend of 3.73%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of TrustCo Bank Corp NY is 45.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, TrustCo Bank Corp NY will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.55% next year. This indicates that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

In the past three months, TrustCo Bank Corp NY insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $107,028.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.69% of the stock of TrustCo Bank Corp NY is held by insiders. 62.23% of the stock of TrustCo Bank Corp NY is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST



Earnings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY are expected to grow by 7.41% in the coming year, from $0.54 to $0.58 per share. The P/E ratio of TrustCo Bank Corp NY is 13.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.63. The P/E ratio of TrustCo Bank Corp NY is 13.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.02. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a P/B Ratio of 1.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

