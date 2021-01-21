Earnings results for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.96.

Webster Financial last released its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Webster Financial has generated $4.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. Webster Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Webster Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.35, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.35%. The high price target for WBS is $56.00 and the low price target for WBS is $24.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Webster Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.35, Webster Financial has a forecasted downside of 16.3% from its current price of $51.82. Webster Financial has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.08%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Webster Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Webster Financial is 39.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Webster Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 61.07% next year. This indicates that Webster Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

In the past three months, Webster Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.46% of the stock of Webster Financial is held by insiders. 86.72% of the stock of Webster Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS



Earnings for Webster Financial are expected to grow by 5.65% in the coming year, from $2.48 to $2.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Webster Financial is 17.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.64. The P/E ratio of Webster Financial is 17.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.02. Webster Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here