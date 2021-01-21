Earnings results for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

Westamerica Bancorporation last announced its earnings results on October 15th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. Westamerica Bancorporation has generated $2.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.9. Westamerica Bancorporation has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Westamerica Bancorporation in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.93%. The high price target for WABC is $65.00 and the low price target for WABC is $58.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation pays a meaningful dividend of 2.75%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Westamerica Bancorporation does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Westamerica Bancorporation is 55.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Westamerica Bancorporation will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.55% next year. This indicates that Westamerica Bancorporation will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

In the past three months, Westamerica Bancorporation insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $9,759.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Westamerica Bancorporation is held by insiders. 77.44% of the stock of Westamerica Bancorporation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC



Earnings for Westamerica Bancorporation are expected to grow by 1.75% in the coming year, from $2.85 to $2.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Westamerica Bancorporation is 20.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.64. The P/E ratio of Westamerica Bancorporation is 20.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.02. Westamerica Bancorporation has a P/B Ratio of 1.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

