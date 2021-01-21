Earnings results for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation last released its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company earned $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. Its revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Alliance Bancorporation has generated $4.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Western Alliance Bancorporation has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Western Alliance Bancorporation in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.56, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 33.31%. The high price target for WAL is $83.00 and the low price target for WAL is $34.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Western Alliance Bancorporation has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.56, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a forecasted downside of 33.3% from its current price of $71.31. Western Alliance Bancorporation has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a dividend yield of 1.42%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Western Alliance Bancorporation does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Western Alliance Bancorporation is 20.66%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Western Alliance Bancorporation will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.17% next year. This indicates that Western Alliance Bancorporation will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

In the past three months, Western Alliance Bancorporation insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,894,138.00 in company stock. Only 3.46% of the stock of Western Alliance Bancorporation is held by insiders. 84.14% of the stock of Western Alliance Bancorporation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL



Earnings for Western Alliance Bancorporation are expected to grow by 16.24% in the coming year, from $3.88 to $4.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Western Alliance Bancorporation is 16.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.63. The P/E ratio of Western Alliance Bancorporation is 16.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a P/B Ratio of 2.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

