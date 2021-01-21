Earnings results for WNS (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited is expected* to report earnings on 01/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

WNS last announced its earnings results on October 15th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. WNS has generated $2.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.5. WNS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on WNS (NYSE:WNS)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WNS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $71.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.39%. The high price target for WNS is $85.00 and the low price target for WNS is $46.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

WNS has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $71.50, WNS has a forecasted downside of 0.4% from its current price of $71.78. WNS has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: WNS (NYSE:WNS)

WNS does not currently pay a dividend. WNS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: WNS (NYSE:WNS)

In the past three months, WNS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 99.74% of the stock of WNS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of WNS (NYSE:WNS



Earnings for WNS are expected to grow by 26.46% in the coming year, from $1.89 to $2.39 per share. The P/E ratio of WNS is 35.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.64. The P/E ratio of WNS is 35.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 30.76. WNS has a PEG Ratio of 5.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. WNS has a P/B Ratio of 5.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

