Earnings results for YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Analyst Opinion on YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for YASKAWA Electric in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for YASKAWA Electric.

Dividend Strength: YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric has a dividend yield of 0.30%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. YASKAWA Electric does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of YASKAWA Electric is 31.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, YASKAWA Electric will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.48% next year. This indicates that YASKAWA Electric will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

In the past three months, YASKAWA Electric insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.01% of the stock of YASKAWA Electric is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY



Earnings for YASKAWA Electric are expected to grow by 75.24% in the coming year, from $1.05 to $1.84 per share. The P/E ratio of YASKAWA Electric is 96.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.64. The P/E ratio of YASKAWA Electric is 96.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 84.37. YASKAWA Electric has a P/B Ratio of 6.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

