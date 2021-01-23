COMERICA (NYSE:CMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica last posted its earnings data on January 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica has generated $7.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Comerica has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COMERICA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica’s stock was trading at $38.03 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CMA shares have increased by 63.4% and is now trading at $62.16.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:CBSH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares last released its earnings data on January 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The company earned $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Commerce Bancshares has generated $3.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.8. Commerce Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COMMERCE BANCSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares’ stock was trading at $53.53 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CBSH stock has increased by 29.6% and is now trading at $69.39.

M&T BANK (NYSE:MTB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank has generated $13.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. M&T Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS M&T BANK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank’s stock was trading at $111.18 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MTB stock has increased by 28.8% and is now trading at $143.16.

PARKE BANCORP (NASDAQ:PKBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp last released its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $16.18 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. Parke Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PARKE BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp’s stock was trading at $16.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PKBK stock has increased by 14.4% and is now trading at $18.31.