INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP (NASDAQ:IBKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group last released its quarterly earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business earned $548 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Interactive Brokers Group has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.0. Interactive Brokers Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group’s stock was trading at $44.66 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IBKR stock has increased by 54.2% and is now trading at $68.85.

HANCOCK WHITNEY (NASDAQ:HWC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney last released its quarterly earnings results on January 19th, 2021. The reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney has generated $4.01 earnings per share over the last year. Hancock Whitney has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HANCOCK WHITNEY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney’s stock was trading at $21.32 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HWC stock has increased by 79.0% and is now trading at $38.17.

SIGNATURE BANK (NASDAQ:SBNY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank has generated $10.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Signature Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SIGNATURE BANK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank’s stock was trading at $100.86 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SBNY shares have increased by 58.9% and is now trading at $160.27.

SCHLUMBERGER (NYSE:SLB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger last posted its earnings data on October 16th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business earned $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Schlumberger has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year. Schlumberger has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SCHLUMBERGER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger’s stock was trading at $17.38 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SLB stock has increased by 40.4% and is now trading at $24.41.