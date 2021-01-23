FULTON FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:FULT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial last announced its earnings results on January 18th, 2021. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Fulton Financial has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. Fulton Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FULTON FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial’s stock was trading at $12.13 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FULT shares have increased by 22.0% and is now trading at $14.80.

SILVERGATE CAPITAL (NYSE:SI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital last released its earnings data on January 21st, 2021. The reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital has generated $1.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.5. Silvergate Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.Silvergate Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, January 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

HOW HAS SILVERGATE CAPITAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital’s stock was trading at $11.14 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SI stock has increased by 583.7% and is now trading at $76.16.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WNS)

WNS last posted its earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS has generated $2.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.1. WNS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WNS’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:WNS)

WNS’s stock was trading at $59.49 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WNS stock has increased by 19.2% and is now trading at $70.94.

CARNIVAL CO. & EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CCL)

HOW HAS CARNIVAL CO. &’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. &’s stock was trading at $21.75 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CCL stock has decreased by 7.0% and is now trading at $20.22.