MISSION PRODUCE (NASDAQ:AVO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 18th, 2021. The reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Mission Produce has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS MISSION PRODUCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AVO)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mission Produce in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mission Produce stock.

THE FIRST BANCORP (NASDAQ:FNLC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $19.55 million during the quarter. The First Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. The First Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE FIRST BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp’s stock was trading at $22.70 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FNLC shares have increased by 14.9% and is now trading at $26.09.

INDEPENDENT BANK (NASDAQ:INDB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank last posted its earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm earned $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Independent Bank has generated $5.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6. Independent Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INDEPENDENT BANK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank’s stock was trading at $59.36 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, INDB stock has increased by 31.5% and is now trading at $78.08.

ICICI BANK (NYSE:IBN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank last announced its earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business earned $1.80 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank has generated $0.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.4.

HOW HAS ICICI BANK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank’s stock was trading at $11.99 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IBN shares have increased by 24.9% and is now trading at $14.97.