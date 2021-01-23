CENTURY BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

HOW HAS CENTURY BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp’s stock was trading at $59.55 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CNBKA shares have increased by 40.0% and is now trading at $83.36.

INTERPACE BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:IDXG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Biosciences last posted its earnings data on January 19th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.37. Interpace Biosciences has generated ($5.58) earnings per share over the last year. Interpace Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INTERPACE BIOSCIENCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Biosciences’ stock was trading at $6.46 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, IDXG shares have decreased by 37.6% and is now trading at $4.03.

SANDY SPRING BANCORP (NASDAQ:SASR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp last posted its earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. Sandy Spring Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SANDY SPRING BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s stock was trading at $25.43 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SASR shares have increased by 39.2% and is now trading at $35.40.

(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MOG.A)

(MOG.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on November 6th, 2020. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company earned $706.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.50 million. (MOG.A) has generated $4.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 970.2.

IS (MOG.A) A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MOG.A)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for (MOG.A) in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” (MOG.A) stock.