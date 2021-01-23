ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION (NASDAQ:ZION) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association last posted its earnings data on January 18th, 2021. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has generated $4.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.4. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s stock was trading at $29.95 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ZION shares have increased by 60.7% and is now trading at $48.12.

STERLING BANCORP (NYSE:STL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. Its revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sterling Bancorp has generated $2.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. Sterling Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STERLING BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp’s stock was trading at $12.93 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, STL stock has increased by 54.4% and is now trading at $19.97.

SANDVIK (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik last released its earnings data on October 16th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm earned $2.27 billion during the quarter. Sandvik has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.9. Sandvik has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SANDVIK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik’s stock was trading at $14.54 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SDVKY stock has increased by 81.8% and is now trading at $26.44.

MAINSTREET BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:MNSB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MNSB)

MainStreet Bancshares last announced its earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.39. MainStreet Bancshares has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. MainStreet Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MAINSTREET BANCSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MNSB)

MainStreet Bancshares’ stock was trading at $17.35 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MNSB stock has increased by 5.5% and is now trading at $18.30.