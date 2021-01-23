KINDER MORGAN (NYSE:KMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 19th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.4. Kinder Morgan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KINDER MORGAN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan’s stock was trading at $15.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KMI stock has decreased by 1.2% and is now trading at $15.32.

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:STX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology last posted its earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology has generated $4.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Seagate Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology’s stock was trading at $45.3050 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, STX shares have increased by 32.4% and is now trading at $60.00.

BANC OF CALIFORNIA (NYSE:BANC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year. Banc of California has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANC OF CALIFORNIA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California’s stock was trading at $11.90 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BANC stock has increased by 50.4% and is now trading at $17.90.

SELECT BANCORP (NASDAQ:SLCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Select Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 million. Select Bancorp has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2.

HOW HAS SELECT BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Select Bancorp’s stock was trading at $8.83 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SLCT shares have increased by 14.0% and is now trading at $10.07.