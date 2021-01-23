THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP (NYSE:GS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 18th, 2021. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business earned $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. The Goldman Sachs Group has generated $21.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. The Goldman Sachs Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group’s stock was trading at $171.89 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GS shares have increased by 68.4% and is now trading at $289.39.

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (NYSE:BK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. The Bank of New York Mellon has generated $4.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. The Bank of New York Mellon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon’s stock was trading at $34.20 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BK stock has increased by 22.6% and is now trading at $41.93.

BANK OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK last issued its earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Bank OZK has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANK OZK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK’s stock was trading at $21.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OZK stock has increased by 71.2% and is now trading at $35.96.

METROPOLITAN BANK (NYSE:MCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.22. Metropolitan Bank has generated $3.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. Metropolitan Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS METROPOLITAN BANK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank’s stock was trading at $34.99 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MCB shares have increased by 12.9% and is now trading at $39.50.