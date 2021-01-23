NICOLET BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:NCBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 18th, 2021. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Nicolet Bankshares has generated $5.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Nicolet Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NICOLET BANKSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares’ stock was trading at $57.40 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NCBS shares have increased by 27.6% and is now trading at $73.23.

ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:ORRF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services last released its earnings data on January 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35. Orrstown Financial Services has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Orrstown Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services’ stock was trading at $16.29 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ORRF shares have increased by 14.2% and is now trading at $18.61.

FLAGSTAR BANCORP (NYSE:FBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp last issued its earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp has generated $3.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.0. Flagstar Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FLAGSTAR BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp’s stock was trading at $29.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FBC shares have increased by 59.3% and is now trading at $46.20.

FIRST HORIZON (NYSE:FHN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon last released its quarterly earnings results on October 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. The business earned $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.23 million. First Horizon has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. First Horizon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST HORIZON’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon’s stock was trading at $9.79 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FHN stock has increased by 48.7% and is now trading at $14.56.