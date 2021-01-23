UNITEDHEALTH GROUP (NYSE:UNH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 19th, 2021. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. Its revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has generated $15.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. UnitedHealth Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group’s stock was trading at $277.78 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UNH shares have increased by 25.1% and is now trading at $347.55.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX last announced its earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX has generated $4.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.3. CSX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CSX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX’s stock was trading at $58.30 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CSX shares have increased by 50.3% and is now trading at $87.64.

FORESTAR GROUP (NYSE:FOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group last announced its earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Forestar Group has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8. Forestar Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FORESTAR GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group’s stock was trading at $14.91 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FOR shares have increased by 50.0% and is now trading at $22.37.

UNITY BANCORP (NASDAQ:UNTY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19 million. Unity Bancorp has generated $2.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Unity Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNITY BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp’s stock was trading at $16.51 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UNTY shares have increased by 17.4% and is now trading at $19.38.