MERCANTILE BANK (NASDAQ:MBWM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank last issued its earnings results on January 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Mercantile Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MERCANTILE BANK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank’s stock was trading at $23.67 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MBWM shares have increased by 24.3% and is now trading at $29.42.

LIMESTONE BANCORP (NASDAQ:LMST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LMST)

Limestone Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on January 19th, 2021. The reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Limestone Bancorp has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. Limestone Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LIMESTONE BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:LMST)

Limestone Bancorp’s stock was trading at $13.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LMST shares have increased by 5.8% and is now trading at $13.76.

BANNER (NASDAQ:BANR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner has generated $4.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. Banner has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANNER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner’s stock was trading at $35.79 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BANR stock has increased by 44.8% and is now trading at $51.83.

FIRST HAWAIIAN (NASDAQ:FHB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian last announced its earnings results on October 23rd, 2020. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.88 million. First Hawaiian has generated $2.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1.

HOW HAS FIRST HAWAIIAN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian’s stock was trading at $18.70 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FHB shares have increased by 34.4% and is now trading at $25.13.