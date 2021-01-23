HALLIBURTON (NYSE:HAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton last released its quarterly earnings data on January 18th, 2021. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business earned $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Halliburton has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year. Halliburton has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HALLIBURTON’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton’s stock was trading at $7.83 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HAL shares have increased by 145.7% and is now trading at $19.24.

FASTENAL (NASDAQ:FAST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal last issued its earnings data on January 19th, 2021. The reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business earned $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Its revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fastenal has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.7. Fastenal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FASTENAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal’s stock was trading at $32.93 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FAST stock has increased by 44.9% and is now trading at $47.72.

TAL EDUCATION GROUP (NYSE:TAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group last released its quarterly earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,520.3. TAL Education Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TAL EDUCATION GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group’s stock was trading at $53.66 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TAL shares have increased by 41.6% and is now trading at $76.00.

AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:AMNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. American National Bankshares has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. American National Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares’ stock was trading at $24.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AMNB stock has increased by 12.8% and is now trading at $27.98.