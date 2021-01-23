SMARTFINANCIAL (NASDAQ:SMBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial last posted its earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial has generated $1.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. SmartFinancial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SMARTFINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial’s stock was trading at $15.04 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SMBK stock has increased by 36.0% and is now trading at $20.45.

INTEL (NASDAQ:INTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel last announced its earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel has generated $4.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Intel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INTEL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel’s stock was trading at $51.66 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, INTC shares have increased by 9.7% and is now trading at $56.66.

TRIUMPH BANCORP (NASDAQ:TBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp last issued its earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.9. Triumph Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRIUMPH BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp’s stock was trading at $22.72 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TBK stock has increased by 162.7% and is now trading at $59.68.

LAKELAND BANCORP (NASDAQ:LBAI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp last posted its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.52 million. Lakeland Bancorp has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2.

HOW HAS LAKELAND BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp’s stock was trading at $11.82 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LBAI stock has increased by 15.1% and is now trading at $13.61.