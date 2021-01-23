HEARTLAND EXPRESS (NASDAQ:HTLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express last released its earnings data on January 18th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. Its revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Heartland Express has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1. Heartland Express has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HEARTLAND EXPRESS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express’ stock was trading at $17.03 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HTLD stock has increased by 14.4% and is now trading at $19.49.

FIRST INTERNET BANCORP (NASDAQ:INBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 21st, 2021. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. First Internet Bancorp has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. First Internet Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST INTERNET BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp’s stock was trading at $18.74 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, INBK stock has increased by 73.4% and is now trading at $32.49.

ASSOCIATED BANC (NYSE:ASB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc has generated $1.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Associated Banc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ASSOCIATED BANC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc’s stock was trading at $13.33 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ASB stock has increased by 44.9% and is now trading at $19.32.

KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN (NYSE:KSU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern last posted its earnings data on October 16th, 2020. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. Its revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kansas City Southern has generated $6.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.0. Kansas City Southern has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern’s stock was trading at $129.23 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KSU shares have increased by 68.4% and is now trading at $217.58.