U.S. BANCORP (NYSE:USB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has generated $4.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2. U.S. Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS U.S. BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp’s stock was trading at $36.21 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, USB shares have increased by 26.7% and is now trading at $45.86.

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP (NASDAQ:FITB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp has generated $2.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. Fifth Third Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIFTH THIRD BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp’s stock was trading at $17.65 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FITB shares have increased by 75.1% and is now trading at $30.90.

ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:ACBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares last posted its earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ stock was trading at $14.59 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ACBI stock has increased by 20.1% and is now trading at $17.52.

SALISBURY BANCORP (NASDAQ:SAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp last announced its earnings data on October 30th, 2020. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.66. The business earned $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Salisbury Bancorp has generated $3.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9.

HOW HAS SALISBURY BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp’s stock was trading at $38.60 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SAL shares have decreased by 1.0% and is now trading at $38.20.