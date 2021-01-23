CITRIX SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CTXS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 18th, 2021. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business earned $810 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Its revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Citrix Systems has generated $4.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.2. Citrix Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CITRIX SYSTEMS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems’ stock was trading at $114.80 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CTXS stock has increased by 10.4% and is now trading at $126.75.

UMPQUA (NASDAQ:UMPQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua last released its quarterly earnings data on January 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Umpqua has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UMPQUA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua’s stock was trading at $11.41 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UMPQ shares have increased by 40.6% and is now trading at $16.04.

NORTHERN TRUST (NASDAQ:NTRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust last released its quarterly earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust has generated $6.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Northern Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NORTHERN TRUST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust’s stock was trading at $71.47 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NTRS shares have increased by 32.4% and is now trading at $94.60.

GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:GFED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares last released its quarterly earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ stock was trading at $23.02 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GFED stock has decreased by 23.4% and is now trading at $17.63.