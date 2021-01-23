OLD NATIONAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:ONB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 18th, 2021. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. Old National Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OLD NATIONAL BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp’s stock was trading at $13.85 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ONB shares have increased by 30.8% and is now trading at $18.11.

P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES (NASDAQ:PTSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services last released its earnings results on January 19th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $1.33. P.A.M. Transportation Services has generated $3.99 earnings per share over the last year. P.A.M. Transportation Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services’ stock was trading at $32.30 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PTSI stock has increased by 75.2% and is now trading at $56.59.

HOME BANCSHARES, INC. (CONWAY, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) last announced its earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HOME BANCSHARES, INC. (CONWAY, AR)’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s stock was trading at $13.87 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HOMB shares have increased by 59.9% and is now trading at $22.18.

ALLY FINANCIAL (NYSE:ALLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial last issued its earnings data on October 16th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Its revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ally Financial has generated $3.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9. Ally Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALLY FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial’s stock was trading at $20.72 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ALLY shares have increased by 96.0% and is now trading at $40.61.