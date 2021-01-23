BANK FIRST (NASDAQ:BFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 18th, 2021. The reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Bank First has generated $3.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Bank First has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANK FIRST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First’s stock was trading at $53.40 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BFC shares have increased by 31.1% and is now trading at $70.00.

FIRST COMMUNITY (NASDAQ:FCCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6. First Community has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST COMMUNITY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community’s stock was trading at $17.10 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FCCO stock has increased by 7.0% and is now trading at $18.30.

BANCFIRST (NASDAQ:BANF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst has generated $4.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4. BancFirst has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANCFIRST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst’s stock was trading at $37.12 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BANF shares have increased by 73.8% and is now trading at $64.53.

TCF FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:TCF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial last announced its earnings data on October 26th, 2020. The reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business earned $495.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.83 million. TCF Financial has generated $4.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.0. TCF Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TCF FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial’s stock was trading at $27.36 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TCF stock has increased by 50.9% and is now trading at $41.29.