HEARTLAND BANCCORP (OTCMKTS:HLAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 18th, 2021. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $1.22. Heartland BancCorp has generated $6.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Heartland BancCorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HEARTLAND BANCCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp’s stock was trading at $75.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HLAN stock has increased by 16.0% and is now trading at $87.00.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES (NYSE:IBM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines last announced its earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines has generated $12.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. International Business Machines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines’ stock was trading at $117.97 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, IBM stock has increased by 0.5% and is now trading at $118.61.

NATIONAL BANK (NYSE:NBHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. National Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NATIONAL BANK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank’s stock was trading at $25.13 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NBHC stock has increased by 43.3% and is now trading at $36.00.

METROCITY BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:MCBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares last posted its earnings data on October 23rd, 2020. The reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. MetroCity Bankshares has generated $1.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3.

HOW HAS METROCITY BANKSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares’ stock was trading at $11.77 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MCBS shares have increased by 27.8% and is now trading at $15.04.