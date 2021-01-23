PETROTEQ ENERGY (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)

Petroteq Energy last released its quarterly earnings results on December 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Petroteq Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Petroteq Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PETROTEQ ENERGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)

Petroteq Energy’s stock was trading at $0.05 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PQEFF stock has increased by 10.0% and is now trading at $0.0550.

INTUITIVE SURGICAL (NASDAQ:ISRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical last announced its earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical has generated $9.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.7. Intuitive Surgical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INTUITIVE SURGICAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical’s stock was trading at $509.55 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ISRG stock has increased by 46.0% and is now trading at $744.08.

1ST SOURCE (NASDAQ:SRCE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source last announced its earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source has generated $3.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. 1st Source has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS 1ST SOURCE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source’s stock was trading at $32.20 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SRCE stock has increased by 32.9% and is now trading at $42.78.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ:SMMF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Summit Financial Group has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Summit Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group’s stock was trading at $19.82 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SMMF stock has increased by 13.1% and is now trading at $22.41.