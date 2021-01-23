GUARANTY BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:GNTY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares last posted its earnings results on January 18th, 2021. The reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Guaranty Bancshares has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Guaranty Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GUARANTY BANCSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares’ stock was trading at $24.72 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GNTY shares have increased by 34.1% and is now trading at $33.15.

BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION (NYSE:BEDU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BEDU)

Bright Scholar Education last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 11th, 2020. The reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $95.24 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education has generated $0.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.5. Bright Scholar Education has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:BEDU)

Bright Scholar Education’s stock was trading at $7.86 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BEDU stock has decreased by 21.4% and is now trading at $6.18.

WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION (NASDAQ:WABC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation has generated $2.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5. Westamerica Bancorporation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation’s stock was trading at $52.22 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WABC shares have increased by 17.8% and is now trading at $61.52.

WORLD ACCEPTANCE (NASDAQ:WRLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance last released its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.29. The business earned $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. World Acceptance has generated $6.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5.

HOW HAS WORLD ACCEPTANCE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance’s stock was trading at $64.22 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WRLD shares have increased by 74.7% and is now trading at $112.19.