PETMED EXPRESS (NASDAQ:PETS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express last released its earnings data on January 18th, 2021. The reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. PetMed Express has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6. PetMed Express has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PETMED EXPRESS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express’ stock was trading at $25.95 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PETS stock has increased by 19.0% and is now trading at $30.87.

PACWEST BANCORP (NASDAQ:PACW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year. PacWest Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PACWEST BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp’s stock was trading at $25.21 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PACW stock has increased by 26.3% and is now trading at $31.83.

WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION (NYSE:WAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation last released its quarterly earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation has generated $4.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Western Alliance Bancorporation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation’s stock was trading at $32.36 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WAL shares have increased by 120.0% and is now trading at $71.19.

BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:BSET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Bassett Furniture Industries has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year. Bassett Furniture Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries’ stock was trading at $7.73 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BSET shares have increased by 202.1% and is now trading at $23.35.