ALCOA (NYSE:AA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 19th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Alcoa has generated ($0.99) earnings per share over the last year. Alcoa has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALCOA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa’s stock was trading at $9.20 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AA shares have increased by 110.9% and is now trading at $19.40.

THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES (NYSE:TRV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies last issued its earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies has generated $9.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. The Travelers Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies’ stock was trading at $112.60 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TRV shares have increased by 29.5% and is now trading at $145.84.

BRYN MAWR BANK (NASDAQ:BMTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank last announced its earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1. Bryn Mawr Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BRYN MAWR BANK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank’s stock was trading at $28.17 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BMTC shares have increased by 18.5% and is now trading at $33.37.

CHEMUNG FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CHMG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial last posted its earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. Chemung Financial has generated $3.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Chemung Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHEMUNG FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial’s stock was trading at $26.80 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CHMG shares have increased by 29.4% and is now trading at $34.69.