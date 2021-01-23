F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 18th, 2021. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. F.N.B. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS F.N.B.’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B.’s stock was trading at $8.39 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FNB stock has increased by 25.3% and is now trading at $10.51.

PLEXUS (NASDAQ:PLXS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 19th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. Its revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus has generated $4.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. Plexus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PLEXUS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus’ stock was trading at $60.68 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PLXS shares have increased by 33.4% and is now trading at $80.97.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL (NYSE:WBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Webster Financial has generated $4.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Webster Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WEBSTER FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial’s stock was trading at $30.71 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WBS shares have increased by 65.0% and is now trading at $50.68.

REGIONS FINANCIAL (NYSE:RF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial last posted its earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Regions Financial has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.5.

HOW HAS REGIONS FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial’s stock was trading at $10.69 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RF stock has increased by 65.9% and is now trading at $17.74.