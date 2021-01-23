NETFLIX (NASDAQ:NFLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix last announced its earnings results on January 18th, 2021. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has generated $4.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.2. Netflix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NETFLIX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix’s stock was trading at $349.92 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NFLX shares have increased by 61.5% and is now trading at $565.17.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP (NYSE:CFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group last released its quarterly earnings results on January 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group has generated $3.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. Citizens Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group’s stock was trading at $23.34 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CFG shares have increased by 64.5% and is now trading at $38.39.

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ:SIVB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group has generated $21.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. SVB Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SVB FINANCIAL GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group’s stock was trading at $148.84 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SIVB stock has increased by 222.6% and is now trading at $480.15.

RELIANT BANCORP (NASDAQ:RBNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. Reliant Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RELIANT BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp’s stock was trading at $16.11 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RBNC stock has increased by 25.8% and is now trading at $20.26.