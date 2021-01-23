J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES (NASDAQ:JBHT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services last posted its earnings results on January 18th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company earned $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Its revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has generated $4.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.4. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ stock was trading at $88.32 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, JBHT stock has increased by 65.5% and is now trading at $146.14.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:WTFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial last posted its earnings data on January 19th, 2021. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial has generated $6.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6. Wintrust Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WINTRUST FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial’s stock was trading at $38.97 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WTFC shares have increased by 69.1% and is now trading at $65.88.

BAKER HUGHES (NYSE:BKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. Baker Hughes has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year. Baker Hughes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BAKER HUGHES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes’ stock was trading at $12.71 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BKR stock has increased by 74.4% and is now trading at $22.17.

COUNTY BANCORP (NASDAQ:ICBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp has generated $2.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.8. County Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COUNTY BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp’s stock was trading at $20.62 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ICBK shares have increased by 2.9% and is now trading at $21.21.