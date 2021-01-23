PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS (NASDAQ:PNFP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company earned $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners has generated $5.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. Pinnacle Financial Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners’ stock was trading at $42.55 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PNFP stock has increased by 72.0% and is now trading at $73.18.

COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP (NASDAQ:CTBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp last announced its earnings data on January 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp has generated $3.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Community Trust Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp’s stock was trading at $33.75 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CTBI stock has increased by 16.7% and is now trading at $39.37.

BANKUNITED (NYSE:BKU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. BankUnited has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANKUNITED’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited’s stock was trading at $25.35 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BKU stock has increased by 47.6% and is now trading at $37.41.

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:HBAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares last released its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Its revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Bancshares has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.5. Huntington Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares’ stock was trading at $9.13 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HBAN shares have increased by 51.6% and is now trading at $13.84.