BANK OF AMERICA (NYSE:BAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm earned $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bank of America has generated $2.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Bank of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANK OF AMERICA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America’s stock was trading at $22.67 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BAC stock has increased by 39.2% and is now trading at $31.55.

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES (NYSE:DFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services last released its quarterly earnings results on January 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Discover Financial Services has generated $9.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.4. Discover Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services’ stock was trading at $53.20 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DFS shares have increased by 73.4% and is now trading at $92.27.

PPG INDUSTRIES (NYSE:PPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries last released its earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries has generated $6.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.4. PPG Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PPG INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries’ stock was trading at $96.97 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PPG stock has increased by 42.1% and is now trading at $137.82.

CITIZENS & NORTHERN (NASDAQ:CZNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 6th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. Citizens & Northern has generated $1.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1.

HOW HAS CITIZENS & NORTHERN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern’s stock was trading at $19.43 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CZNC shares have increased by 5.3% and is now trading at $20.46.