UNITED AIRLINES (NASDAQ:UAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines last issued its earnings results on January 19th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Its revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has generated $12.05 earnings per share over the last year. United Airlines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNITED AIRLINES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines’ stock was trading at $49.34 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UAL shares have decreased by 14.6% and is now trading at $42.14.

FUELCELL ENERGY (NASDAQ:FCEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy last issued its earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.04. FuelCell Energy has generated ($1.30) earnings per share over the last year. FuelCell Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FUELCELL ENERGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy’s stock was trading at $1.47 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FCEL stock has increased by 1,133.3% and is now trading at $18.13.

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:IIIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.7. Insteel Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INSTEEL INDUSTRIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries’ stock was trading at $16.10 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, IIIN stock has increased by 68.8% and is now trading at $27.18.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC (NASDAQ:MBCN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The company earned $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Middlefield Banc has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1.

HOW HAS MIDDLEFIELD BANC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc’s stock was trading at $20.65 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MBCN stock has decreased by 4.4% and is now trading at $19.75.