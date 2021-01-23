STATE STREET (NYSE:STT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STT)

State Street last issued its earnings data on January 18th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. State Street has generated $6.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. State Street has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STATE STREET’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:STT)

State Street’s stock was trading at $54.19 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, STT stock has increased by 36.9% and is now trading at $74.17.

BOK FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:BOKF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial last posted its earnings results on January 19th, 2021. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial has generated $7.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. BOK Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BOK FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial’s stock was trading at $47.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BOKF stock has increased by 66.6% and is now trading at $79.12.

TRUIST FINANCIAL (NYSE:TFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial last posted its earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial has generated $4.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Truist Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRUIST FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial’s stock was trading at $33.66 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TFC shares have increased by 52.0% and is now trading at $51.18.

FVCBANKCORP (NASDAQ:FVCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FVCB)

FVCBankcorp last posted its earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. FVCBankcorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FVCBANKCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:FVCB)

FVCBankcorp’s stock was trading at $13.33 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FVCB stock has increased by 20.0% and is now trading at $16.00.