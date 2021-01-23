THE PROCTER & GAMBLE (NYSE:PG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 19th, 2021. The reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business earned $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Its revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. The Procter & Gamble has generated $5.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9. The Procter & Gamble has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE PROCTER & GAMBLE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble’s stock was trading at $111.59 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PG shares have increased by 16.5% and is now trading at $130.00.

UNION PACIFIC (NYSE:UNP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific last released its quarterly earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific has generated $8.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. Union Pacific has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNION PACIFIC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific’s stock was trading at $141.56 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UNP stock has increased by 46.3% and is now trading at $207.13.

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:BPFH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. Boston Private Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial’s stock was trading at $7.89 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BPFH stock has increased by 67.7% and is now trading at $13.23.

ESQUIRE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:ESQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 23rd, 2020. The reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 million. Esquire Financial has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3.

HOW HAS ESQUIRE FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial’s stock was trading at $19.39 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ESQ shares have increased by 29.4% and is now trading at $25.10.