MORGAN STANLEY (NYSE:MS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley last issued its earnings results on January 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm earned $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Morgan Stanley has generated $4.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Morgan Stanley has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MORGAN STANLEY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley’s stock was trading at $36.87 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MS stock has increased by 101.1% and is now trading at $74.13.

KEYCORP (NYSE:KEY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp last posted its earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp has generated $1.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. KeyCorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KEYCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp’s stock was trading at $12.25 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KEY stock has increased by 48.6% and is now trading at $18.20.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY last issued its earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s stock was trading at $6.12 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TRST stock has increased by 15.7% and is now trading at $7.08.

BANK OF COMMERCE (NASDAQ:BOCH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 16th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Bank of Commerce has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Bank of Commerce has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANK OF COMMERCE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce’s stock was trading at $8.53 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BOCH shares have increased by 20.2% and is now trading at $10.25.