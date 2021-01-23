THE CHARLES SCHWAB (NYSE:SCHW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab last issued its earnings results on January 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm earned $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Its revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. The Charles Schwab has generated $2.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.0. The Charles Schwab has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE CHARLES SCHWAB’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab’s stock was trading at $32.43 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SCHW shares have increased by 80.1% and is now trading at $58.40.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML last announced its earnings results on January 19th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has generated $6.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.7. ASML has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ASML’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML’s stock was trading at $264.14 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ASML stock has increased by 115.6% and is now trading at $569.45.

PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:PBCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. People’s United Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial’s stock was trading at $12.49 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PBCT stock has increased by 12.4% and is now trading at $14.04.

LSI INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:LYTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.8. LSI Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LSI INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries’ stock was trading at $5.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LYTS stock has increased by 115.0% and is now trading at $10.75.