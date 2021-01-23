UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS (NASDAQ:UCBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks last released its quarterly earnings data on January 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. United Community Banks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks’ stock was trading at $19.15 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UCBI stock has increased by 65.9% and is now trading at $31.77.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $4.38 million during the quarter. NVE has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.0. NVE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NVE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE’s stock was trading at $56.10 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NVEC shares have increased by 25.0% and is now trading at $70.12.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:TCBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares last announced its earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares has generated $6.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.7. Texas Capital Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares’ stock was trading at $32.03 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TCBI shares have increased by 107.2% and is now trading at $66.37.

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP (NYSE:EDU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group last released its quarterly earnings results on October 18th, 2020. The reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm earned $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.64 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.4. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s stock was trading at $126.69 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EDU shares have increased by 33.5% and is now trading at $169.11.