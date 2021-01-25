Earnings results for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 01/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

AGNC Investment last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.24. The company earned $302 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. AGNC Investment has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year. AGNC Investment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 25th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AGNC Investment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.46, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.24%. The high price target for AGNC is $19.00 and the low price target for AGNC is $13.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AGNC Investment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.46, AGNC Investment has a forecasted downside of 4.2% from its current price of $16.14. AGNC Investment has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.92%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. AGNC Investment has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of AGNC Investment is 66.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AGNC Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.76% next year. This indicates that AGNC Investment will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

In the past three months, AGNC Investment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.32% of the stock of AGNC Investment is held by insiders. 55.44% of the stock of AGNC Investment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC



Earnings for AGNC Investment are expected to decrease by -8.85% in the coming year, from $2.60 to $2.37 per share. The P/E ratio of AGNC Investment is -31.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AGNC Investment is -31.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AGNC Investment has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

