Earnings results for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank is expected* to report earnings on 01/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

BancorpSouth Bank last posted its earnings results on October 19th, 2020. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $265.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. BancorpSouth Bank has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. BancorpSouth Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 25th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BancorpSouth Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.94%. The high price target for BXS is $29.00 and the low price target for BXS is $22.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank pays a meaningful dividend of 2.50%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BancorpSouth Bank has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of BancorpSouth Bank is 30.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BancorpSouth Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.23% next year. This indicates that BancorpSouth Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

In the past three months, BancorpSouth Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.63% of the stock of BancorpSouth Bank is held by insiders. 60.17% of the stock of BancorpSouth Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS



Earnings for BancorpSouth Bank are expected to decrease by -1.33% in the coming year, from $2.25 to $2.22 per share. The P/E ratio of BancorpSouth Bank is 14.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of BancorpSouth Bank is 14.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.99. BancorpSouth Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

