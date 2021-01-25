Earnings results for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.45.

Bank of Hawaii last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The company earned $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.51 million. Bank of Hawaii has generated $5.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. Bank of Hawaii has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 25th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bank of Hawaii in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.36%. The high price target for BOH is $84.00 and the low price target for BOH is $54.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Bank of Hawaii has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.67, Bank of Hawaii has a forecasted downside of 18.4% from its current price of $84.11. Bank of Hawaii has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii pays a meaningful dividend of 3.19%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bank of Hawaii does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Bank of Hawaii is 48.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bank of Hawaii will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.77% next year. This indicates that Bank of Hawaii will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

In the past three months, Bank of Hawaii insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $85,948.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.14% of the stock of Bank of Hawaii is held by insiders. 72.75% of the stock of Bank of Hawaii is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH



Earnings for Bank of Hawaii are expected to grow by 16.92% in the coming year, from $3.90 to $4.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Bank of Hawaii is 19.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of Bank of Hawaii is 19.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.99. Bank of Hawaii has a PEG Ratio of 2.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Bank of Hawaii has a P/B Ratio of 2.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

