Earnings results for Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 01/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Bankwell Financial Group last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Bankwell Financial Group has generated $2.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. Bankwell Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bankwell Financial Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Bankwell Financial Group.

Dividend Strength: Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.75%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bankwell Financial Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Bankwell Financial Group is 24.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bankwell Financial Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.03% next year. This indicates that Bankwell Financial Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

In the past three months, Bankwell Financial Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $15,748.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 16.58% of the stock of Bankwell Financial Group is held by insiders. 49.99% of the stock of Bankwell Financial Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG



Earnings for Bankwell Financial Group are expected to grow by 128.43% in the coming year, from $1.02 to $2.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Bankwell Financial Group is 17.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of Bankwell Financial Group is 17.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.99. Bankwell Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here