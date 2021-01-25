Earnings results for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

Boot Barn last issued its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.22 million. Boot Barn has generated $1.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.4. Boot Barn has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, January 25th, 2021.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Boot Barn in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.42, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.31%. The high price target for BOOT is $65.00 and the low price target for BOOT is $21.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Boot Barn does not currently pay a dividend. Boot Barn does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Boot Barn insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,780,615.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Boot Barn is held by insiders.

Earnings for Boot Barn are expected to grow by 29.33% in the coming year, from $1.50 to $1.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Boot Barn is 47.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of Boot Barn is 47.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 33.75. Boot Barn has a PEG Ratio of 1.90. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Boot Barn has a P/B Ratio of 5.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

